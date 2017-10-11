Megyn Kelly fallout continues as 'Today' show is 'alarmed' over 'plummeting' ratings

Megyn Kelly reportedly has people "alarmed" at the "Today" show.

According to a revealing Page Six report, Kelly's "plummeting" ratings have begun to effect the hours of the "Today" show around her, particularly Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's hour, for which "Megyn Kelly Today" serves as a lead-in.

SEE ALSO: Megyn Kelly slams Donna Karan's controversial comments on Harvey Weinstein: 'I'm done with Donna Karan'

"Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the 'Today' franchise," a source said. "But the numbers show Kelly's lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb's show, which follows straight afterwards."

As Page Six pointed out, Kelly's hour is down 32 percent from last year, while Kathie Lee and Hoda's is down 26 percent.

"They've taken a huge hit with Megyn as their lead-in," the source added.

See photos of Megyn Kelly:



The ratings for Kelly's new morning show don't necessarily come as a surprise, as it has been plagued with controversy from her first episode last month when her comment to a "Will & Grace" superfan was condemned online by fans, as well as by actress Debra Messing. Since then, the former FOX News anchor has faced major criticism for saying that she's "done" with politics and focused on light fare that comes across as unnatural and forced.

"The former for Megyn's show doesn't make sense," the inside continued to tell Page Six. "Her show distracts from the 'Today' franchise."

Though things appear grim from the outside for Kelly, another NBC source contends that the worry from inside the "Today" show is being exaggerated. Basically, it's too soon to tell whether or not viewers are really rejecting Kelly in the mornings.

"Megyn posted her highest ratings yet in the 'key demographic' on Monday, and she had her biggest total viewer numbers since the premiere," the second source explained. "Everyone knows that ratings fluctuate at the start of a new show, and there has been nothing but support for Megyn from all of the 'Today' show hosts. They have each taken her out to lunch -- Kathie Lee just took her to lunch today."

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.

More from AOL.com:

Lindsay Lohan defends Harvey Weinstein: 'I feel very bad'

Former 'One Tree Hill' actress Hilarie Burton claims Ben Affleck groped her on 'TRL'

Ricky Gervais sounds off on animal cruelty: 'It eats me up, and I can't stand it'