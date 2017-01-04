Megyn Kelly Announces Departure From Fox News

On Tuesday’s Kelly File, Megyn Kelly announced that she will be leaving Fox News at the end of the week. The long-time anchor started off by saying, “After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I decided to pursue a new challenge.” Megyn said it was a difficult decision because she loved the show, her fellow Fox employees, and the people who tune in every night, adding, “even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a presidential debate.”

Megyn will be joining the NBC News team, where she will be hosting a daytime show, a Sunday night news magazine show, and joining the coverage of major political events. The Kelly File host said that she is looking forward to working at NBC, while showing love for the network that has been her home for over a decade, saying, “I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I have grown up here, and have been given every chance a young reporter could ask for.”

The Kelly File airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News.

