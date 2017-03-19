Meghan Markle Thinking Of Career Change: Report

The couple has been reportedly talking about taking their relationship to the next level.

Meghan Markle, whose high profile relationship with Prince Harry continues to make headlines, is contemplating changing her career, according to E! News. Markle is currently acting in the hit legal drama “Suits.”

The 35-year-old is "ready to be done with 'Suits'" and with "acting in general," a source told E! News on Friday. However, her relationship with Harry is not the reason behind her decision, the report added.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

Markle is known for her humanitarian work with the United Nations Women organization and World Vision. Last year, she travelled to Rwanda for a field mission and also to India in January to work with a women’s program. On International Women’s Day, Markle wrote an open letter on sanitation and destigmatizing menstruation.

“From sub-Saharan Africa to India, Iran and several other countries, the stigma surrounding menstruation and lack of access to proper sanitation directly inhibit young women from pursuing an education,” Markle wrote. “We need to push the conversation, mobilize policymaking surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations [that] foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

On a separate note, a recent report by Us Weekly said Harry is likely to propose Markle by the “end of summer.” The couple spoke “candidly about their future. They see a life together,” a source told the magazine.

When in London, Markle reportedly stays with the 32-year-old royal at his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Reports speculating Harry and Markle’s romance first surfaced last August. It wasn’t until Nov. 8 when the Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship. The couple has reportedly introduced each other to their families. While Markle met Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — Harry met his girlfriend’s father Thomas Markle.

Related Articles