Meghan Markle ‘shortlisted’ as next Bond girl before engagement to Prince Harry

Next Bond girl? Meghan Markle was in the running for James Bond: AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was reportedly in the running to be the next Bond girl but had to pull out after becoming engaged to Prince Harry.

The former actress is thought to have caught the eye of Barbara Broccoli and James Bond producers after her starring turn in Suits and was added to the shortlist for Bond 25.

According to The Sun, producers thought that Markle, 32, was the perfect fit to star opposite Daniel Craig as her star was on the rise.

“Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress,” a source told the publication.

“The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public.

“The brief was to find a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian.”

Markle is thought to have been one of four actresses on the shortlist, which also included Baywatch actress Ilfenesh Hadera.

But according to reports, Markle’s recent engagement to the Prince and her forthcoming position in the Royal Family has now ruled her out.

“Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow,” said the source.

Bond producer Broccoli recently hinted that the next Bond could be a black actor or a woman.

"These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit," she told the Daily Mail. "Anything is possible."