Meghan Markle releases cookbook for Grenfell Tower victims

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spearheaded a charity cookbook for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fires in London.

The project was born last summer, when the women of Grenfell began cooking together at a communal kitchen in West London to feed their families who were living in hotel rooms without kitchens.

Two days a week, the group of women would chop, dice and sauté, sharing recipes, tips, but also stories, memories and tears at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre.

Eventually, they would give themselves a name, "the Hubb Community Kitchen." Hubb in Arabic means love.

Markle became a regular visitor to the kitchens after first meeting the women in January of this year. "Together: Our Community Cookbook," is Markle's first project as a royal through The Royal Foundation, with profits going to the Hubb group and related projects.

The book features 50 recipes from the women of the Hubb community. They include Middle Eastern, North African, European and Eastern Mediterranean recipes like green chilli and avocado dip, coconut chicken curry, Persian chicken and aubergine masala.

"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy -- in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy -- something we can all relate to," Markle writes in the forward.

Markle was also drawn to the project, no doubt as an avid at-home cook, who cooked often for Harry during their courtship in Toronto.

The fire that ripped through Grenfell Tower in West London last summer killed 72 people and left hundreds of residents homeless.

"Together: Our Community Cookbook" is set for a Sept. 20 release and retails for £9.99.

https://www.royalfoundation.com/project/together-cookbook/