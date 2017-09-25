Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving the people what they want!

Just two days after making their first official appearance at the same public event at the opening ceremonies for the 2017 Invictus Games, Markle and the British royal stepped out again -- and this time they took it a step further.

At the opening ceremonies, where Harry was fulfilling some very official royal duties, the private couple sat four rows away from one another, with Markle cheering on her man from afar.

On Monday, though, the pair took their big debut to the next level by not only sitting together, but also holding hands while walking into a wheelchair tennis match between Australia and New Zealand. It was a rare public display of affection for the couple, who have notoriously been extremely private about their romance.





Clad in faded ripped jeans, a partially-tucked-in white dress shirt and some tortoise shell shades, Markle looks casual chic for the outing, while Harry went for blue trousers and a black polo. He also rocked some sunglasses.

On Saturday night, Markle was a total vision in a matching maroon dress and leather jacket, which she draped over her shoulders as she cheered Harry on.

The event is part of the 8-day Paralympic-style games that's being held in Toronto this year. Harry was integral in organizing the event, which had its inaugural games back in 2014 in London.

