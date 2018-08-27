Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get New Dog

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new pup.

Will a baby be far behind?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expanded their household with the addition of a new Labrador puppy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted the rescue dog earlier this summer, according to multiple reports. The pup has been living at the couple's home at Kensington Palace.

Markle, 37, is a well-known dog lover but had to leave one of her rescue dogs, Bogart, in the U.S. when she moved abroad because he was too old to make the adjustment, she said.

Markle was able to bring her beagle, Guy, and he reportedly had a blast at the couple's wedding reception in May.

The new dog is yet to be publicly photographed, and its name, gender and color have yet to be revealed.

The royal family is full of animal lovers, most notably Queen Elizabeth, who's had a lifelong love of corgis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have an English cocker spaniel named Lupo. The shiny black pup has been featured in royal family photographs, including one featuring George sharing his ice cream with the canine.

Prince George with his dog, Lupo. More



Prince Geroge with the family dog, Lupo.

Kate Middleton/Kensington Palace

Markle's beagle got to ride with the queen to his master's wedding, photos showed.

RELATED STORIES



Newly Resurfaced Video Shows Meghan Markle Eating Raspberries Off Her Fingers





It's a Big Day for Both Barack Obama and Meghan Markle





Meghan Markle Will Spend Her First Royal Birthday at a Wedding



Related Articles: