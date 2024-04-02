Meghan Markle makes rare public appearance that ill children were thrilled to see

People can’t stop talking about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s latest public appearance.

Although rare, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles revealed that the Duchess of Sussex spent some time with a few of the children receiving care at the hospital.

The hospital revealed that Meghan’s appearance rounded “the end of another great #MakeMarchMatter campaign. CHLA patients and their families were treated to a very special Literally Healing story time with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

On Instagram, fans were treated with several photos of the Duchess meeting, posing, and reading to the children.

As the hospital continued, the Duchess brought laughter and song as “she read patient favorites like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat.” She also “helped kids with activities tied to each book that let kids explore counting, colors, problem solving and more.”

Meghan Markle makes rare public appearance.

Before thanking Meghan for bringing joy to the children at the hospital, CHLA explained what “Literally Healing” is, calling it “an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens our patient families through additional therapeutic literary resources.”

“She is so lovely, always spreading joy,” one commenter wrote.

“Meghan is an angel, I love the way she connects with people and children, God Bless her for this beautiful gesture,” another added.

One person wrote, “A real princess and I heard she was just the best.”

This appearance comes after Meghan seemingly announced that she was returning to Instagram.

On March 14, 2024, a website and an Instagram account called American Riviera Orchard was made public. In the bio section of the Instagram account, it reads “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

In a video shared only to Instagram stories, Meghan is seen in the kitchen cooking or baking.

Several reports have shared that the American Riviera Orchard will likely resemble Meghan’s former website, The Tig, which Meghan ran from 2014 to 2017. Meghan shut down The Tig in 2017 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

The Tig was Meghan’s lifestyle blog where she talked about food, wine, her adventures while traveling, fashion, and more. The name of her blog was a nod to a red wine called Tignanello.

As she told Tory Daily in 2014, “Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago. In wine circles, it is nicknamed “Tig.” It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

It’s unclear when Meghan’s website will be live. Currently, the homepage of the website is a sign up page for “early access” to the site.