Meghan Markle makes Invictus Games debut in sexy ensemble

Spotted: Meghan Markle -- without Harry -- at the Invictus Games!

Prince Harry's girlfriend was photographed in the stands during the opening ceremony on Saturday night. While we were hoping for a Meghan and Harry sighting, the two lovebirds actually didn't sit next to each other. Understandably, the royal sat next to first lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while the actress was just a few rows away.

The "Suits" actress donned dark red, form-fitting dress that she paired with a leather jacket of the same hue. Markle kept her long, dark tresses in a slightly tousled style. As for her makeup, the star kept it simple, choosing a more natural look.

Markle was all smiles in the stands with close pal Markus Anderson, cheering on the athletes in the Paralympic-style Invictus Games for wounded service members from around the world.

Wedding rumors have surrounded the couple since their African getaway in early August.

A source close to the British royal revealed to Us Weekly that the 32-year-old had plans to propose to his girlfriend on their three-week getaway.

If the couple isn't engaged -- yet -- it sure sounds like they're about to make that relationship leap pretty soon!

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Markle gushed about her royal beau, revealing how he supported her after news broke that they were indeed an item:

"And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

The actress has also reportedly met Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth -- a tell-tale sign that their relationship is gettingprettyserious.

While Harry and Meghan have yet to be photographed together at the Invictus Games, it's only a matter of time before pictures surface! For more on their whirlwind romance, watch the video above.

