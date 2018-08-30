Meghan Markle Made Surprise Canada Trip to Visit Bestie Jessica Mulroney

It was Markle's first solo trip abroad since the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle recently made a top-secret trip to Toronto to spend time with close friends.

The royal reportedly spent three days catching up with her friend Jessica Mulroney last week.

The Duchess stayed at Mulroney’s home, cooking like they used to and playing with her kids, who charmed the world at the royal wedding where they served as bridesmaids and page boys.

"She was there for three days so from Tuesday — then she flew back to London on Friday,” Jamie Samhan, who broke the story for the website Royal Central, told Inside Edition.

"I had a source contact me two weekends ago saying that Meghan was coming into Toronto via Air Canada. She flew commercial and Kensington Palace had sent a letter ahead of time asking employees not to take any pictures of Meghan or contact her in any other way other than serving her on the aircraft,” she added.

It was the duchess’ first solo trip abroad since marrying Prince Harry in May.

She lived in Toronto for seven years while she filmed the USA TV series “Suits.”

On Wednesday night, Markle and the prince attended a charity performance of "Hamilton" in London's West End.

The performance raised funds for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, which helps children affected by HIV/AIDS in parts of Africa.

Following the show, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a video of Prince Harry singing a line from the musical's character King George III, who was the prince's sixth great-grandfather.

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 https://t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

