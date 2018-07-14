Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Enjoy Sisters-in-Law Date at Wimbledon

The two seemed cozy as they chatted in the front row of the royal box.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enjoyed a sisters-in-law date Saturday, attending Wimbledon together to cheer on Markle's friend Serena Williams in the women's final.

It was the first public engagement for the women without their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a striped shirt and white trousers, while Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, sported a polka dot dress.

The two seemed cozy as they chatted in the front row of the royal box.

Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in a final that came just over 10 months after the tennis star gave birth to her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.

