Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Make a Dynamic Duchess Duo at Wimbledon

Today is the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon, so you better believe that the royal ladies themselves — Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — have swept into the All England Lawn Tennis and Racquet Club to cheer on the tennis superstars who have survived the tournament so far. While we can only guess where their fan allegiances lie, it’s a fact that Serena Williams, a finalist just 10 months after giving birth to daughter Alexis, is both one of the competitors and was an attendee at Markle’s royal wedding this spring. That should be a compelling enough reason for the new duchess and her sister-in-law to pop by the courts for a spot of tennis-watching.

It’s been a busy start to a royal career for Markle, who in just the last week attended Prince Louis’s christening’s in London and popped over to Ireland for an official visit with Prince Harry before returning to the U.K. capital to catch the Ladies’ Singles Final. (Middleton will also be attending Sunday’s Men’s Singles Final with her husband Prince William.)

The two duchesses will be watching an important game at the Ladies’ Singles Final, with Williams up against Germany’s Angelique Kerber. If she triumphs, she will match Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam titles, with an impressive 24.