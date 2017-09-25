Meghan Markle glows in casual ensemble during Invictus Games appearance with boyfriend Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has her casual style down pat!

The "Suits" actress and Prince Harry officially made the first joint appearance as a couple, attending a tennis match at the Invictus Games on Monday afternoon. For the outing, Markle donned a polished yet casual look -- a crisp, white button-down shirt that she paired with ripped denim. She rocked pair of leather loafers, sunglasses that she never took off and a tan-hued tote bag.

Meanwhile, Harry was looked relaxed in an black polo with an Invictus Games logo and his own pair of sunnies.

The two lovebirds looked like they were having a total blast, smiling and laughing throughout the wheelchair tennis match between Australia and New Zealand.

Meghan and Harry sat right next to each other after sitting several rows apart on Saturday night at the weeklong event's opening ceremony. Instead, Harry sat next to first lady Melania Trump. Harry and Melania had met earlier in the day to talk about the Invictus Games.

During the ceremony, Meghan looked stunning in a burgundy dress from Aritzia and a Mackage leather jacket of the same hue.

From what we've seen of Meghan's wardrobe, the actress has an affinity for wallet-friendly labels like Madewell and Aritiza, meaning you too can dress like her! Markle may also be taking a page from her possible future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, who often wears clothes from brands that don't break the bank.

