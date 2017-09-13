Meghan Markle finally meets Queen Elizabeth II: Report

Meghan, meet the queen!

Meghan Markle has finally met Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new Us Weekly report, after just over a year of dating Prince Harry. By comparison, it took Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton nearly five years to make the monarch's accquaintance back in 2008.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle breaks silence on Prince Harry romance: ‘We’re two people who are really happy and in love’

The report reveals that Harry brought Markle up to his family's 53,000-acre estate in Scotland called Birkhall, where father Charles and stepmother Camilla were staying. Elizabeth was seven miles away at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence. The reason for the couple's visit was twofold.

"Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn’t been up yet all summer," a source told Us. "He [also] wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen."

See photos of Meghan Markle:



Though reports over the last year or so have alleged that the queen may not approve of Markle for various reasons -- she's a commoner and she's divorced -- the meeting between the two ladies reportedly went extremely smoothly.

"It went well," the source said. "It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters. [...] The entire weekend went well. He was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply."

"She fits perfectly into the family," the continued. "The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing."

The visit up north happened over Labor Day weekend, fresh off the couple's three-week African vacation. Though not confirmed, sources close to the couple claimed that Harry had planned to propose to Meghan on the romantic trip, "so he can associate August with something joyful."

That being said, the fact that news of the alleged proposal hasn't surfaced isn't surprising, as the same source predicted that the private couple would want to keep the news between themselves for the time being.

See photos of Prince Harry:



Earlier this month, Markle's tell-all interview with Vanity Fair was published, during which she addressed her romance with the British royal for the first time ever.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love," she said.

Sounds like there's a royal wedding in our future.

Related:

For more celebrity videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

More from AOL.com:

Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar welcome their fifth child

Kathie Lee Gifford’s mother Joan Epstein dies at 87

Serena Williams reveals she had 'a lot of complications' as she shares first photo of her newborn daughter