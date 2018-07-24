How Meghan Markle Should Deal With Her Family, According To Therapists

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has remained largely silent as her family members sell their stories to the press.

If you’ve ever dealt with toxic family members, you’ve probably felt for Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, in the last few months.

Weeks before her May 19 royal wedding, her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. made headlines with a scathing letter released to the tabloids that claimed she’d cut off her family and urged Prince Harry to reconsider the marriage.

Last week, her half-sister Samantha Grant ― the most vocal of the ever-vocal Markles ― escalated the family feud with a series of angry tweets on her private account targeting the former actress. Multiple outlets captured screenshots of the tweets.

“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold,” Grant wrote on June 17. “You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal.”

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” Grant continued. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!” (Grant is reportedly appearing on the upcoming season of the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” so prepare for more of this “scorned sister” act.)

The tweet tirade occurred two days after the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, told The Sun that he thought his daughter looked “terrified” to be a royal and that she hadn’t spoken to him since the day after her wedding to Prince Harry.

It can be hard to watch family drama playing out on such a public stage ― even more so if you have equally difficult family members and can relate. It can’t be easy on the new American-born royal, either.

With that in mind, we asked family therapists to share the advice they’d give the Duchess of Sussex ― and anyone else with toxic family members.

1. Sometimes the best line of defense is continued silence.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland, earlier this month.

Save for a carefully worded statement released through Kensington Palace just before the wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed quiet on the subject of her family.

That may be for the best; when you’re dealing with toxic family members, disengagement is usually your greatest form of protection, said Sherrie Campbell, a psychologist in Southern California.

“Toxic people usually don’t change. Even their kindness can be a form of manipulation,” Campbell said. “I don’t think she’s cut ties with them to hurt them, but for the purposes of protecting herself. Meghan needs to remind herself that she deserves to be loved without games, manipulation and scapegoating.”

2. Set fair but harsh ground rules if you do decide to engage.

Marie Land, a psychologist in Washington, D.C., told HuffPost there’s no way the Duchess of Sussex’s family doesn’t realize how hurtful their one-sided public spat is. When dealing with family members who seem intent on lashing out, it’s completely appropriate to disconnect, or at least set some harsh-but-fair ground rules for communication.

“Meghan is an adult, and she can tell her family she is open to talking and engaging under certain conditions,” Land said. “It could be saying something like, ‘I’m happy to talk to you and work on our relationship as long as you do not speak to the media.’ I’d say that’s a pretty low and reasonable bar for the other Markles to meet.”