Meghan Markle Baptized Into Church of England Ahead of Royal Wedding

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not in attendance for the ceremony.

Meghan Markle has become a member of the Church of England after she was baptized and confirmed in a secret ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London this week.

The 45-minute service was held at Chapel Royal by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who used holy water from the River Jordan to administer the holy sacrament, in accordance with royal tradition.

While Kensington Palace has not yet commented, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla reportedly witnessed the baptism, but Queen Elizabeth II did not attend.

The baptism comes ahead of Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

It was not required for Markle, who was raised Protestant but attended a Roman Catholic high school, to convert, but she announced at the time of their engagement that she would be baptized and confirmed before their marriage.

The baptism is a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the Church of England.

Kate Middleton was also confirmed into the Church of England ahead of her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

