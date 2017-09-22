Will Meghan Markle appear alongside boyfriend Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games?

Prince Harry has officially landed in Toronto to launch the 2017 Invictus Games on Saturday, but is his talked-about girlfriend Meghan Markle going to join him?

After all, Toronto is Markle's de facto adopted hometown. She's lived in the Canadian city for years, as it's where her hit show "Suits" has been filming for seven seasons.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle finally meets Queen Elizabeth II: Report

Sources close to the event allege that Markle is indeed expected to join her boyfriend at the event, making it the notoriously private couple's first official public event together since becoming a couple over a year ago. They've been spotted out and about together over the past 12 months at friend's weddings, on a handful of dinner dates and shopping for Christmas trees, but the Invictus Games would be their first in front of a crowd at one of Harry's official royal engagements.

That being said, sources expect Markle's appearance to be unofficial. In other words, she'll likely be seen cheering Harry and the athletes on from the stands -- not gracing any sort of stage to stand by Harry's side.

Markle's expected appearance would come just a month or so after she broke her silence on her high-profile relationship with Harry in a Vanity Fair cover story. The actress didn't share too many details about their Trans-Atlantic romance, though she did admit that they are "in love."

The Invictus Games, which held its inaugural event in London back in 2014, is an international competition for injured servicemen and women. The opening ceremony will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, and the games will run through Sept. 30.

