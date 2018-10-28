Meghan and Harry Receive Traditional Maori Welcome as Royal Tour Continues in New Zealand

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour continued this weekend, the parents-to-be were treated to a traditional indigenous welcome upon their arrival to New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Wellington on Sunday as they began the final leg of their 16-day, four country tour of the South Pacific.

Per the AP, the royals each performed a "hongi" with elders of the Maori people, Polynesians whose descendants first arrived to the islands hundreds of years before Western settlers.

A hongi for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the Haka Pōwhiri from the Kai-wero (warrior) of the haka group, and the Kai-karanga (caller). #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/DubRYZzw1v — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018

When performing a hongi, two people press their noses together in order to share a breath.

Meghan and Harry were also welcomed with traditional haka performances, a type of Maori dance, as well as a with a 21-gun salute at Government House in the country's capital.

As part of her tour in New Zealand, Meghan spoke to an audience of distinguished individuals on their early embrace of women's rights, congratulating them on being the first country to extend the right to vote to women 125 years ago.

"Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what that represents," Meghan said. "The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future, and for your community."

A vocal and lifelong proponent of the cause, Meghan said she "reflected on the importance of this achievement but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes.

"Because yes, women's suffrage is about feminism but feminism is about fairness," she said.

Harry and Meghan are slated for more events in Wellington on Monday before traveling to the city of Auckland and then to Rotorua--known for its geothermal activity and Maori culture--as their whirlwind official trip ends Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Boy Gives Meghan Markle Macaroni Necklace, Now Has Orders from Around the World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Plane Aborts Landing Seconds From Touchdown

Meghan Markle Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction With Visible Tag in Tonga

Related Articles: