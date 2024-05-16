Megan Viecelli joins 6 News This Morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Megan Viecelli will join Jorma Duran on 6 News This Morning and 6 News at Noon beginning Monday, May 20.

Megan graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (Go Blue!) in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

She started her journalism career at 9&10 News in Northern Michigan where she worked her way up from intern to full-time news anchor. While there, Megan also worked as a news producer and sports anchor/reporter. From Northern Michigan to West Michigan, Megan has spent the last two years as a digital content producer and part-time news anchor at FOX 17 in Grand Rapids.

When Megan is not behind the anchor desk, you will probably find her spending time outdoors – whether she’s basking in the sun, fishing or seemingly forever working on her golf swing (all pointers are welcome). Megan also enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.

Megan has always been outgoing and has great compassion for others. She is especially passionate about mental health and addiction – helping people find the courage to get help and the resources to do so. She is beyond excited to get to know and share the stories of people in our Mid-Michigan communities.

If you have a story idea, a volunteer opportunity or would just like to say “hi,” please don’t hesitate to reach out!

Email: mviecelli@wlns.com

Facebook: Megan Viecelli

X: @MeganViecelliTV

