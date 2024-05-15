Megan Srinivas running for reelection to House District 30 on Des Moines' south side

Rep. Megan Srinivas is running unopposed for reelection to represent Iowa House District 30.

Srinivas, a Democrat serving her first term, is the only candidate on the ballot for the Des Moines-based district which covers a portion of the city's south side.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Megan Srinivas?

Megan Srinivas

Age: 36.

Party: Democrat.

Grew up: Fort Dodge.

Current town of residence: Des Moines.

Education: Fort Dodge Senior High, 2005; Harvard College, 2009 AB cum laude; University of Iowa Medical School, 2014 MD w/ teaching distinction track; Harvard School of Public Health, 2014 MPH; Johns Hopkins Medical School, 2017 internal medicine residency; University of North Carolina School of Medicine, 2019 infectious disease fellowship.

Occupation: Medical doctor and public health researcher.

Political experience and civic activities: Current Iowa state representative elected Nov 2022; former Gov. Vilsack appointee to the Iowa State Board of Education from 2003-2005; Board Member, Iowa’s National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); Executive Committee, Iowa Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission; Co-leading World Health Organization project to improve access to reproductive health services; Physician volunteer with Project ECHO to expand specialty care to rural and underserved areas of Iowa.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

As a physician, I see too many of my patients struggling with making ends meet. Many are working 2-3 jobs and still worrying about how they are going to afford their medications, pay their rent/mortgage, or feed their families. And for those who can afford healthcare, many essential service aren’t even available in our state. Iowa is ranked dead last in per capita mental health resources in the nation. Additionally, we are the only state with an increasing cancer rate, but are losing more cancer treatment services due to both cost and inability to recruit health care practitioners. I ran to help Iowans get access to the care they need and that remains my top priority.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

It’s integral we increase funding for our public schools so we can catch up on the last 15 years of underfunding. We also must re-bolster our area education agencies (AEA) programming, restore local control to school boards and curriculum planning to schools/teachers, and remove book bans that are preventing students from reading classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird.” We can improve teacher recruitment and retention by creating programs to help with education loans for individuals teaching in high need areas. We also must properly fund our public universities and community colleges and increase early exposure to vocational curricula and skilled trades.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

The state income tax is vital for funding our road maintenance, law enforcement agencies, education, and other public services upon which our communities rely. Without the income tax, property and sales taxes would increase to supplement the lost funds. Thus, it is vital that we keep the state income tax in place. We have already reduced the rate, so it is vital that we give the state time to catch up with funding necessities such as mental health and education before exploring further cuts at this time.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

There are many strategies we can take to make schools safer. Des Moines Public Schools is in the midst of improving their safety infrastructure for early firearm detection, something that would be beneficial for schools throughout the state. We also need to institute universal background checks to help stop guns from falling into the wrong hands. Additionally, we need to close loopholes that enable people who have been found guilty of committing sexual assault or domestic violence from being able to procure firearms. We also need to increase safe gun storage awareness.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

As a physician, I strongly believe that an individual’s healthcare decisions are their own and should only be discussed with their medical team. I’ll advocate for an individual’s right to abortion care. I’ll also fight against efforts to remove insurance coverage for contraception and family planning. In 2017, our state stripped family planning health centers of public funding if they are affiliated with an abortion provider or even discuss abortion as a healthcare option. One of my goals is to reverse this policy and improve delivery of reproductive health services in every part of our state.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where Megan Srinivas stands on key issues in Iowa House District 30