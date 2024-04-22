Megan McDonald murder: Family boycotts crime-victim vigil to protest David Hoovler as emcee

Megan McDonald's family will boycott Tuesday's Orange County Crime Victims' Vigil and has asked that Megan's name be removed from the roll call of victims to protest the choice of District Attorney David Hoovler as emcee.

In letters earlier this month to Probation Director Timothy Davidian, Sheriff Paul Arteta and County Executive Steven Neuhaus, Elizabeth McDonald pleaded with organizers to find another emcee for the event that has included her daughter's name for 20 years.

The first letter, on April 3, went to Davidian, whose department oversees the vigil.

"I’m not sure when you made the decision to ask him to emcee the event, but as I am sure you and all of Orange County government is aware, for the last 8 weeks David Hoovler has been front-page news regarding his involvement in my beautiful daughter Megan’s case," McDonald wrote.

Hoovler was the focus of the USA Today Network's "Bad Blood" investigation, which chronicled the DA's actions as a defense attorney for Andre Thurston, a man State Police believe was involved in Megan McDonald's 2003 murder. Thurston died in 2010 and Hoovler, as DA, declined to recuse himself from the McDonald investigation. A New York State Police internal report accused Hoovler of deliberately tampering with the investigation.

Elizabeth McDonald, mother of Megan sits beside a photo of her slain daughter during a press conference about the arrest of Edward Holley on April 20, 2023. Holley is being charged for the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald.

A second man, Edward Holley, Megan McDonald's ex-boyfriend, is now facing trial on a second-degree murder charge and is due back in Orange County Court on June 3. He has proclaimed his innocence.

"You cannot have someone whose behavior is now national news, and who has displayed such abhorrent behavior towards my family, continue to emcee it this year," Elizabeth McDonald wrote to Davidian. "I do not believe that David Hoovler, a man whom the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association has called 'unethical and underhanded,' and is deserving of investigation, is the appropriate person to emcee a crime victim’s event."

McDonald had questions for Davidian.

"I ask you, exactly WHO is this event for? Is it intended to honor and support crime victims and their families? Or is a platform for elected officials to issue press releases and social media posts touting their supposed commitment to crime victims? If your intent is truly to support Crime Victims and their families, then it is imperative that you immediately choose another emcee."

It took Davidian 16 days to reply, and when he did, it was not the news McDonald had hoped for.

"I am not the sole decision maker for the Crime Victims’ Vigil," he emailed McDonald on April 19. "I have shared your concerns and position with the Vigil Planning Committee and the committee decided, as long as the District Attorney desires to participate, he has the right to do so as he has for the past nine years."

McDonald, on Monday, was crestfallen.

"It’s so sad to me that Orange County thinks that Hoovler’s 'right' to attend the vigil is more important than Megan’s family’s right to attend without Hoovler’s presence," she told the USA Today Network. "It’s hard enough to be in the same courtroom as Edward Holley, but we do not have a choice. We will not be in the same room as David Hoovler, who willingly chose to victimize my daughter in death, for years."

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler speaks with residents during a "Coffee with the DA" event at the Alexis Diner in Newburgh on October 3, 2023.

Responses from the sheriff and county executive

When Davidian was slow in responding, McDonald, seeking answers, wrote to Arteta and Neuhaus on April 8.

Three days later, Arteta wrote McDonald and offered his condolences to the grieving mother. "Your advocacy has been an essential part of healing for many people," the sheriff wrote.

"I can assure you that your concerns will be brought forward and discussed among the committee," Arteta wrote. "I am hopeful the committee will reach an acceptable resolution. I commend you for your resiliency in bringing justice to your family, which you all rightfully deserve."

Neuhaus wrote to McDonald on April 18, apologizing for the fact that it took him 10 days to respond.

"The Crime Victims Vigil is planned each year by a dedicated group of individuals who have the best interest of the victims and their loved ones at heart," Neuhaus wrote. "I have shared your concerns with the committee members, and with District Attorney Hoovler. I have not yet heard what the committee has decided."

The next day, on April 19, McDonald wrote to Davidian, Arteta and Neuhaus with her decision.

"I am so saddened that this first year after an arrest, not only will I now not be in attendance, but I WILL NOT allow the county to use Megan’s name or picture in remembrance," she wrote. "We as a family will do our own thing this year. I am beyond saddened and upset that after sending you a very reasonable request after 9 straight weeks of shocking media coverage, and waiting for over 2 weeks for an official answer about changing the emcee, my family is still left without an answer. This is not a hard problem to solve.

McDonald continued: "If the emcee for an event meant for victims, causes a victim’s family to not want to want to attend, that is a problem. This Crime Victims’ Vigil is clearly not intended for Crime Victims, nor their families. We will forge ahead with the painful realization that Orange County is not on the side of Megan McDonald but is more interested in rehabilitating the image of your District Attorney at any cost."

Emails on Monday seeking comment from Neuhaus, Davidian, Arteta and Hoovler were not immediately returned.

The Crime Victims' Vigil, Neuhaus said in a news release on April 3, coincides with National Crime Victims’ Week, which runs from April 21-27, with the theme: “How would you help? Options, Services, and Hope for Crime Survivors.”

This breaking news story will be updated online.

