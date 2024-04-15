Megan Fox responds to Love Is Blind star Chelsea's lookalike comment

Megan Fox has responded to Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell proclaiming that she is a doppelgänger for the Transformers and Jennifer's Body actress.

Blackwell was ridiculed online after making the comparison during a season six episode earlier this year, and now Fox has defended her, while admitting she wasn't really aware of Blackwell or the show beforehand.

Speaking to E! News, Fox said that a lot of her friends mentioned the moment to her after it aired, stating: "I've never had more people text me about something because I don't really watch TV very much.

"But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love Is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

Fox defended Blackwell from the online criticism, while acknowledging that she thinks there is some sort of resemblance there.

She said: "I didn't watch [the show], but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied... I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.

"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her.

"Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

Following the release of her episodes, Blackwell had to tell fans to stop sending her a TikTok video comparing Jimmy Presnell to a human/thumb hybrid from Spy Kids.

