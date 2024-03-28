Megan Boswell to appear before a judge on Thursday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell will appear before Judge Jim Goodwin on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Gene Scott, Boswell’s court-appointed attorney, told News Channel 11 that the appearance would be quick. He hopes to discuss a possible change in the venue motion filed by her former attorney.

KPD: Suspect in Kingsport shooting found at Johnson City hotel

Boswell faces more than a dozen charges related to the death of her daughter Evelyn, including two counts of felony murder.

She is scheduled to stand trial in February 2025.

Evelyn was the center of a weeks-long Amber Alert that spanned multiple states before her body was discovered on the family’s property. Visit “Justice for Evelyn” to read more coverage on this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.