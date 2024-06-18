Megachurch pastor admits 'inappropriate sexual behavior' with 'young lady.' She was 12.

The pastor of a megachurch in Dallas has admitted to "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady" 35 years ago − a confession that came days after a woman's allegations that the pastor started molesting her when she was 12 gained public attention.

The admission from Gateway Church senior pastor Robert Morris − who preaches to more than 100,000 active attendees and was once a spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump − comes after 54-year-old Cindy Clemishire alleged that Morris started molesting her when she was 12.

"It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong," Morris said Sunday in a statement to local Dallas news station WFAA-TV. "This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years ... Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area."

While Morris used the terms "sexual behavior" and "young lady," Clemishire describes what would be criminal sexual abuse in Texas and Oklahoma starting when she was 12 and lasting for five years until 1987. Clemishire shared her story on Friday with the Wartburg Watch, a blog about sexual abuse within the church.

"I'm disappointed that they're basically lying and minimizing the crime," Clemishire told USA TODAY about Morris' statement in a phone interview on Tuesday.

USA TODAY does not typically name victims of sexual abuse but Clemishire said it's important to share her story to show that she's no longer afraid and to encourage any other potential victims to come forward.

Pastor Robert Morris listens as US President Donald Trump (not seen) hosts a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020.

Cindy Clemishire says Robert Morris sexually abused her at age 12 on Christmas 1982

Allegations against Morris went public on June 14 after Clemishire shared her story with the Wartburg Watch.

Clemishire said in the post that she and her family met Morris at a youth revival in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he was 20 and she was 11. Morris was a traveling evangelist with his wife, Debbie,.

Morris would preach at Clemishire's church on Sundays, and sometimes he, his wife Debbie and their son would stay at her family's home, and she viewed him as "safe and friendly," she said.

Things changed on Christmas in 1982 when Morris asked a 12-year-old Clemishire to "visit him in his room that night," and she thought nothing of it, she said in the post. Once in his room, she said he sexually abused her and warned her: "Never tell anyone about this because it will ruin everything."

She said the abuse continued in Oklahoma and Texas until 1987.

Eventually Clemishire told a good friend and her parents about the abuse, and Morris "reportedly stepped down from ministry for two years," she told the blog.

Cindy Clemishire (L) is pictured at the age of 12 with her sister.

'Pastor Robert has walked in purity'

As of Tuesday, Morris is still listed as the senior pastor on Gateway Church's website, which says he has been married to his wife Debbie for 44 years and has three children with her.

Morris has a television program that airs in over 190 countries and his radio program airs in more than 6,800 cities, according to his biography on the Gateway Church website. Morris' YouTube page, which has 80,000 subscribers, includes videos with titles like "Freedom Through Forgiveness" and "Did You Know You're Made Perfect By God's Grace?"

Morris has been "open and forthright about a moral failure he had over 35 years ago," the church said in its statement on Sunday, according to WFAA-TV.

"He has shared publicly from the pulpit the proper Biblical steps he took in this lengthy restoration process," according to the statement, the TV station reported. "Since the resolution of the 35-year-old matter, there have been no other moral failures. Pastor Robert has walked in purity, and he has placed accountability measures and people in his life. The matter has been properly disclosed to church leadership."

In Morris' statement to the outlet, he said that "this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of."

"I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady's father," he said. "They asked me to stop out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did."

Messages left for the church and Morris by USA TODAY have not been answered.

Morris was also on former president Donald Trump’s spiritual advisory board during the 2016 campaign and during the presidency. Trump's current campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement to NBC News that the former president hadn't been aware of the allegations and that Morris "does not have a role with the 2024 campaign.” Cheung said.

Then-President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Pastor Robert Morris (L) and Bishop Harry Jackson (R), hosts a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners at Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020.

Can Robert Morris be charged criminally?

Boz Tchividjian, Clemishire's attorney, told USA TODAY on Tuesday that Morris can't be charged criminally or civilly for the abuse because of the statute of limitations in place in the late 1980s, which was "fairly short."

Since 2017, the statute of limitations in Oklahoma for sex crimes involving children has been until the accuser turns 45. Before 2017, the statute of limitations was 12 years after the accuser turned 18.

"This just demonstrates the absolute importance of statute of limitations reform, both in criminal and civil cases," Tchvidijian said. "When somebody is traumatized as a child, for many it takes decades to process that trauma to even be ready to speak out or do something about it."

Tchividjian is advocating for "look-back windows," which allows states to reopen statutes of limitations that have previously expired so "survivors can now file their lawsuits."

Clemishire and Tchividjian are "currently evaluating all options" when it comes to legal action against Morris.

'Any and all victims, come forward'

Clemishire told USA TODAY she has been sharing her story privately for decades with leadership in "very large and high profile" churches and organizations, but no one took Morris out of ministry or the pulpit. Now Clemishire is coming forward publicly to encourage others who may be victims to tell their stories.

"Any and all victims, come forward," she said. "I just don't believe that I'm the only person."

At 54 years old, Clemishire said she has a "different confidence and a different understanding" that no longer makes her "feel intimidated."

"The courage is there," she said. "I just couldn't stay silent anymore."

Clemishire also included her name in the Wartburg Watch blog because she has "no shame."

"I've always just trusted that God's timing would take it wherever it needed to go," she said about Morris' alleged crimes. "Why hide?"

