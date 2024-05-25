Mega Millions winning numbers for May 24 drawing: Jackpot rises to $453 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing has climbed to an estimated $453 million after no one won the top prize on Tuesday.

The winning numbers are scheduled to be drawn around 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we will have the results below.

If a lucky player wins the $453 million jackpot on Friday, they could walk away with a $209.8 million lump-sum payment after taxes.

In March, a player in New Jersey won the first Mega Millions jackpot of the year: a whopping $1.13 billion.

Check below for the winning numbers from the Friday, May 24 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 5/24/24

The winning numbers for Friday, May 24 will be displayed here as soon as they're available.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

We will display the winners of Friday's Mega Millions jackpot as soon as the information is available.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," and the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

