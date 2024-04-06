Mega Millions winning numbers for April 5 drawing; jackpot climbs to $67 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $67 million. Last week a player in New Jersey won the first Mega Millions jackpot of the year: a whopping $1.13 billion.

The winning numbers are drawn around 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we have the results below.

If a lucky player wins the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, they can choose to walk away with an estimated $31.1million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Friday, April 5:

Mega Millions winning numbers for 4/5/24 drawing

We will display the winning numbers for Friday's drawing as soon as they're available.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Come back here on Saturday morning to find out whether anyone hit the jackpot.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

