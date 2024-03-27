Mega Millions has a winner! Player in New Jersey wins $1.13 billion lottery jackpot

We have a winner!

A player in New Jersey matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, winning the $1.13 billion jackpot. This is the first time the jackpot has been won this year, which had been steadily growing since December 2023 over 31 drawings.

Although the official jackpot will be determined after sales from all the participating jurisdictions are determined, the just-won $1.13 billion prize was the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. It had a $537.5 million cash option.

After the win, the jackpot has been reset to to $20 million with a $9.5 million cash option.

Here's what to know about the Mega Millions lottery win.

Who won the Mega Millions?

A lucky player in New Jersey matched the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball in the March 26 drawing, winning the $1.13 billion jackpot.

It had a cash value of $537.5, and had been growing for the past 31 drawings, ever since two tickets in California shared the $394 million prize in December 2023.

The New Jersey player has not been publicly identified. This is the first time a player in the Garden State has won the Mega Millions jackpot in almost four years, the lottery said, with the last instance occurring in July 2020.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a release. “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot run.”

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, March 26 drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38. The Mega Ball was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

In addition to the jackpot win in New Jersey, there was also a $2 million Match 5 + Megaplier winner in New York and $1 million Match 5 winners in the following states:

California

Colorado

Florida (2)

Georgia (2)

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

New York (2)

Ohio

To view the full list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held in Atlanta every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

What are the Mississippi Match 5 winning numbers

The Mississippi Match 5 winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26 are 7, 10, 17, 18, 31.

Did anyone win the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot?

No winner was announced in the Mississippi Match 5 game. The current estimated jackpot is $147,000.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.1 billion

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, casinos and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot? Check here for winning numbers