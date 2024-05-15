Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold at Florida Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Publix shopper is $1 million richer after they bought a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were 13, 19, 43, 62, 64 and MegaBall 6. No one matched all six numbers drawn. The jackpot will now rise to an estimated $393 million.

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Publix located at 30841 Mirada Boulevard in San Antonio. It was a quick pick ticket.

If you are hoping to win the jackpot your chances are very slim. Mega Millions players have 1 in a 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 for the drawing and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.