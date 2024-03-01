Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million came from Treasure Coast 7-Eleven: Deadline to claim

Someone in Port St. Lucie is $1 million richer, thanks to Mega Millions − and 7-Eleven. And in an interesting coincidence, someone from Port St. Lucie won $1 million in the New Year's Day Powerball drawing, using a ticket purchased from a Publix two miles away from the 7-Eleven.

Coincidence? Against the odds? We'll never know.

Though the Tuesday, Feb. 27, Mega Millions drawing for $563 million resulted in a rollover (see below for details), there was one lucky second-tier winner from the Treasure Coast. Was it you?

Here's the deadline to claim the Mega Millions prize, when the ticket worth $1 million will expire and other things to know about the Port St. Lucie winners.

Did anyone win Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Feb. 27?

After months of rollovers, the Mega Millions jackpot officially hit Top 10 status, ringing in at a number that places it as one of the largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time: $563 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 27. It was worth an estimated $563 million with a cash option of $266.1 million. Unfortunately, no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, and the jackpot for Friday, March 1, jumped to $607 million with a cash option of $286.9 million.

What were Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024?

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, were 6-18-26-27-49 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 3x.

Who sold Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday, Feb. 27, drawing that's worth $1 million?

7-Eleven, No. 32624, 1651 S.W. St. Lucie West Blvd., Port St Lucie, sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million in the Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, drawing. It was a Quick Pick ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

How long does $1 million Mega Millions winner in Florida have to claim the prize?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing, or Feb. 27. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date, Feb. 27, to claim it.

Who in Florida won $2 million and $1 million from Jan. 1, 2024, Powerball?

According to Powerball's site, someone in Michigan became a multimillionaire on New Year's Day after the first drawing of 2024 matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, drawing. There were secondary winners as well: Two tickets in Florida and Texas matched five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million, and four tickets in California, Florida, Connecticut and Maryland matched five numbers to win $1 million.

A $1 million Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 1537 NW St. Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, in the Shoppes of St. Lucie West plaza, and the $2 million winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 10928 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, in the Cross Creek Commons shopping plaza, according to the Florida Lottery.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, Dec. 30, drawing for $760 million, the top prize had climbed to $810 million, the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever. Final sales pushed the grand prize to $842.4 million for the Michigan winner.

What were winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day 2024?

Monday, Jan. 1, Powerball numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. Power Play was 3x.

Where shopping is a pleasure: 2 Publix stores in Florida sold winning ticket for billion-dollar Powerball, Mega Millions

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

When do winning Powerball tickets from Florida expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

For the $2 million and $1 million Powerball winners from Tampa and Port St. Lucie, respectively, it's 60 days from Jan. 1 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment and 180 days from Jan. 1 for annual payments.

