Mega Millions jackpot lottery ticket sold in New Jersey
We now know where in New Jersey the only winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night's drawing, worth $1.1 billion, was sold.
We now know where in New Jersey the only winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night's drawing, worth $1.1 billion, was sold.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
The cash-strapped Donald Trump would benefit from tapping his billions in new paper wealth generated by DJT. But he might have no choice but to wait.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The S&P 500 has had a remarkable run over the past five months, chalking up a 25% gain. But contrary to feelings that things have risen too quickly, history says that strength begets strength.
There are 256 potential Final Four combinations left. Here’s a look at 16 compelling ones.
Artificial intelligence can find hidden signals in data across healthcare, and companies like Nvidia are leaning into what this can mean. Century Health is a new startup also getting in on the action. It's working with pharmaceutical companies and researchers, initially at Yale and UC San Diego, to identify and commercialize the next breakthrough for diseases, like Alzheimer’s, that affect tens of millions of patients.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
Dutch Bros, Dunkin', McDonald's, and even Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell are all looking to get a piece of the breakfast compeition.
You could spend it training a generative AI model. While not marketing in the traditional sense, generative models are attention grabbers -- and increasingly funnels to vendors' bread-and-butter products and services. See Databricks' DBRX, a new generative AI model announced today akin to OpenAI's GPT series and Google's Gemini.
Wastewater from places like breweries and food processing plants can’t be dumped down the drain; it has to be specially treated, a costly endeavor that often happens offsite. Fudge’s company, Wase, is offering them an alternative: treat the water on site, and get some free energy to boot. Harvesting methane from organic waste and using it to produce electricity or heat is nothing new.
xAI's Grok chatbot, the Elon Musk-helmed company's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, will be available to X's Premium subscribers later this week.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
Kentucky has lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
The Dodgers apparently didn't love Mizuhara's influence on Ohtani before the scandal.
Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore is pumping millions of dollars into changing how takeout is consumed. Here's why.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
Two of the largest credit card companies have announced plans to merge in a $35 billion deal. Here’s what customers need to know about how it may impact them.
Strong short interest in Trump's public media company Truth Social suggests a gloomy view of its future.