Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 million in Tuesday drawing

While the $1.13-billion, jackpot-winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, one Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Michigan.

A ticket matching all five white balls in Tuesday night's drawing — 7, 11, 19, 53 and 68 — was sold at Kellys Express Mart, 1825 Horton Road in Jackson, according to the Michigan Lottery. The Mega Ball is 4. The Megaplier is 2x.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, March 29. The estimated jackpot is estimated at $20 million ($9.5 million cash option).

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

