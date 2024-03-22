Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots pass $1.7 billion combined. Here's what to know

The combined jackpots of the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have surpassed $1.7 billion going into the weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $977 million, the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is up to $750 million, the ninth largest in Powerball's history.

The cash option for the Mega Millions is $461 million and $357.3 million for Powerball.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is also the tenth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on December 8 when two people near Encino, California split a $395 million jackpot for $197.5 million each. The last time someone went home with the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, when a lottery player in Michigan won $842 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $443 million for Saturday night's drawing with a cash option of $210.3 million, according to the Powerball website.

Here are the winning numbers from the earlier drawings this week:

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/19/24

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, March 19 drawing are 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66. The Mega Ball was 7. The Megaplier was 2x.

Powerball winning numbers 3/20/24

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, March 20 drawing are 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66. The Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions or Powerball this week?

While no one matched all six Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday, four tickets sold in Florida, Texas, California and Virginia matched the five white balls to win a million-dollar prize.

No one matched all five of the Powerball numbers at its last drawing on Wednesday.

When is the next drawing for Mega Millions?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

When is the next drawing for Powerball?

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How many balls do I need to match for Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 for matching just one - the Mega Ball. Short of the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California). You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

Technically you can win Powerball with just one number. If you hit on the Powerball number, you get a prize of $4.

If you get one ball correct, you have to also hit the Powerball to win $4. If you hit two balls and the Powerball, you win $7. You also get $7 for getting three numbers right without the Powerball. Add the Powerball onto that and you’d get $100.

You also win $100 for getting four numbers right.

Here’s where it gets interesting. If you hit four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. Hit all five numbers, and you win $1 million. You when the grand prize if you hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

What are my odds of winning the lottery?

Playing the lottery can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the Mega Million jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1. The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1. The approximate odds of winning any money is 24-to-1.

You've got a bit more of a chance to win Powerball. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1. The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1. The approximate odds of winning any money is 24-to-1.

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year. The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous?

In some states, like Ohio, you can win a lottery anonymously. In other states, a winner's name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots that were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

John Connolly from Northjersey.com and Dan Kadar from the Akron Beacon Journal contributed to this story.

@PartofMyHart

NHart@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What you need to know about weekend Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots