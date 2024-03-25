Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at a combined $1.9 billion

The jackpots for the two national lotteries are at a combined $1.9 billion this week.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is at $800 million after no one hit all six numbers from Saturday’s draw. A winning ticket worth $2.4 million that hit five out of the six numbers, excluding the Powerball number, was purchased at a 7-11 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles County.

There has been no Powerball jackpot winner since a lucky ticket was purchased in Michigan on Jan. 1 worth a whopping $842 million.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a group of people purchased the winning ticket for a $1.76 billion jackpot in Kern County in October 2023. That was the second-largest prize in history.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since December of last year, when a Chevron station in Encino, located at 18081 Ventura Boulevard, sold not one, but two winning tickets that matched all six numbers, including the gold Mega Ball.

Last Friday, someone from Riverside County won three-quarters of $1 million.

The California Lottery said nobody hit all five numbers and the Mega number, but one sold ticket did match five numbers. That ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 2192 West Ramsey Street in Banning.

Lottery jackpot winners are given the option of receiving the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or electing to take a lump sum payment, which is paid immediately, but less than the total jackpot amount.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. That’s slightly better than your chances of hitting all six numbers for the Mega Millions draw, which are 1 in 302,575,350 million.

