Mega Millions player wins big in Georgia. Where was the lucky ticket sold?

Someone in Georgia won big playing Mega Millions — and quintupled their prize.

A winning $50,000 was purchased in Augusta on the Georgia Lottery app in the March 15 drawing, state lottery officials told McClatchy News.

The player matched four white balls and the gold Mega Ball to win $10,000, results show. They spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier option, increasing the prize amount fivefold.

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were 13, 25, 50, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 6, according to the Mega Millions website.

A $1 million ticket matching five numbers was sold in New York, the lottery game’s website shows. However, no one hit the $815 million jackpot, pushing it a step closer to the $1 billion mark.

The jackpot ballooned to an estimated $875 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday, March 19.

“It’s just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher,” according to Mega Millions.

The $50,000 Mega Millions prize is the latest in a string of lottery wins for the Peach State.

A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Publix in Evans last week, and a Mega Millions ticket bought on the Georgia Lottery app won $40,000 in the March 1 drawing, McClatchy News reported.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

