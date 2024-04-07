Mega Millions player wins big in Florida. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the estimated $67 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Friday, April 5, but not the Mega Ball, the Florida Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which will rise to an estimated $97 million, with a cash option of approximately $45 million, for the next drawing Tuesday, April 9, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 20, 30, 54, 63 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The $1 million winning Florida ticket was sold at a Publix in Coral Springs, WFLA and WOFL reported.

More than 55,000 other tickets sold in Florida also won prizes ranging from $2 to $1,500 in the drawing, the lottery said.

Mega Millions tickets sold in California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania also matched five white numbers to win.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

