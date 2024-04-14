A Mega Millions player wins big in New York. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions ticket sold in New York won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the $125 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Friday, April 12, but not the Mega Ball, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $148 million, with a cash option of approximately $68 million, for the next drawing Tuesday, April 16, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 14, 18 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 16.

The $1 million ticket in New York was sold at a supermarket in West Seneca, about a 365-mile drive northwest from New York City.

More than 53,000 other tickets sold in New York also won prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000 in the drawing, the lottery said.

Mega Millions tickets sold in Missouri, North Carolina and Pennsylvania also matched five white numbers to win.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Tarot reading told lottery player money would enter her life soon. Then she won big

Man buys $10 Powerball ticket at Walmart and hides it — then discovers he won big

Shopper followed her gut — and ‘ran out of the store’ with winning SC lottery ticket