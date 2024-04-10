Mega Millions player wins big in New York. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions ticket sold in New York won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the $97 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Tuesday, April 9, but not the Mega Ball, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which will rise to an estimated $120 million, with a cash option of approximately $56 million, for the next drawing Friday, April 12, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 34, 43, 51, 52 and 69, with a Mega Ball of 25.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in Queens, the New York Lottery said.

More than 50,000 other tickets sold in New York also won prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000 in the drawing, the lottery said.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Kansas also matched five white numbers to win.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Couple goes on cruise vacation — and finds numbers that lead to big lottery win

Lottery player shocked by big win during lunch break in SC. ‘Told my boss to pinch me’

Lottery player’s lucky number takes on new meaning with huge win in Missouri