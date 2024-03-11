Mega Millions player wins $1 million in Georgia. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions player in Georgia just missed the $687 million jackpot but still snagged a big prize.

A winning $1 million ticket was purchased on the Georgia Lottery app in the March 8 drawing, state lottery officials confirmed to McClatchy News.

The Peach State also had two $10,000 winners, officials said. The lucky tickets were purchased at:

Circle K, 3285 McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee, Georgia

Chevron, 1049 Loganville HWY, Bethlehem, Georgia

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were 19, 20, 22, 47, 58 and gold Mega Ball 1, according to the lottery game’s website.

The $1 million ticket was one of two sold in the U.S. The other was purchased in Texas, results show. The lucky winners matched five white balls to win the seven-figure prize.

The $10,000 winners matched four white balls and the gold Mega Ball. However, no one hit the $687 million jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website.

It’s not clear if any of the Georgia winners have come forward to claim their prizes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, March 12, with an estimated $735 million jackpot.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

