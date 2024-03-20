Mega Millions player just misses $893 million jackpot — but still wins big in Virginia

A Mega Millions player narrowly missed out on an $893 million jackpot but still won big on a ticket sold in Virginia.

No one hit the jackpot in the March 19 Mega Millions drawing, but the Virginia winner held one of four tickets in the country to win $1 million, the highest prize of the night.

The ticket was sold at a Joe’s Kwik Marts convenience store in Suffolk, according to the Virginia Lottery. It matched the white ball numbers 24-46-49-62-66 but missed the Mega Ball of 7.

“Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing really brought out the winners in Virginia,” Virginia Lottery officials said in a news release. “A total of 66,548 tickets bought in the Commonwealth won prizes ranging from $2 all the way up to $1 million.”

The jackpot continues to rise and is expected to reach $977 million in the Friday, March 22, drawing, with an estimated cash value of $461 million, according to Mega Millions.

The other tickets that matched five numbers were sold in Florida, Texas and California, drawing results show. Lottery officials advise winners to sign the backs of their tickets right away.

Suffolk is near the east coast of Virginia, about a 40-mile drive west of Virginia Beach.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

