Mega Millions player just misses $815 million jackpot — but still wins big in New York

A Mega Million ticket sold in New York won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the estimated $815 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Friday, March 15, but not the Mega Ball, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which will rise to an estimated $875 million, with a cash option of approximately $413 million, for the next drawing Tuesday, March 19, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 6.

More than 140,000 other tickets sold in New York won prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000 in the drawing, the lottery said.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

