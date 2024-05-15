Mega Millions player just misses $363M jackpot — but still wins big in Florida

A lottery player narrowly missed hitting the jackpot — but still scored a big prize in Florida.

The lucky Mega Millions player bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the May 14 drawing, making it worth $1 million, the Florida Lottery wrote on its website and in a news release.

The winning numbers: white balls 13-19-43-62-64, with gold Mega Ball 6.

So, where did the winning ticket come from? It was sold at a Publix supermarket in San Antonio, a roughly 30-mile drive northeast from Tampa.

The person selected the Quick Pick option, meaning a machine chose at least some of the numbers at random. The ticket matched all five white balls to win big, officials said.

The Florida player was one number from the estimated jackpot of $363 million but joined a $3 million Pennsylvania ticket holder in scoring life-changing prizes the night of the drawing.

The Florida Lottery in its news release didn’t say whether that state’s $1 million prize had been claimed. Drawing game winners have about six months to come forward, rules show.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

