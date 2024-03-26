What are the Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday? Numbers drawn for $1.1 billion jackpot

The Tuesday, March 26, Mega Millions estimated jackpot is worth an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash option of $525.8 million.

Latest Mega Millions winning numbers

Tuesday's winning numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.

Friday’s winning numbers were 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win the last Mega Millions drawing?

There was no jackpot winner on Friday, but there was one $3 million Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Virginia and five $1 million Match 5 winners, one each in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas. Tuesday’s jackpot currently stands at $1.1 billion.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

Mega Millions numbers you need to know: Most commonly drawn numbers

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions 2023 lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of nine 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winning Mega Millions numbers for $1.1B jackpot on 3-26-24