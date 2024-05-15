Mega Millions numbers for May 14; NC Lottery numbers for May 14: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continued to rise as no one guessed the winning numbers this Tuesday, May 14.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 5/14/24

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 13, 19, 43, 62 and 64, with a Megaball number of 6. The Megaplier was x3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 5/14/24? May 14 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $363 million or a cash payout option of $167.6 million.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were some big wins, with two players guessing all five white balls, one of whom had a Megaplier. A Florida winner took home $1 million and a Philadelphia winner took home $3 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, May 17 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now worth $393 million, or a cash payout option of $181.5 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot is currently $59 million, or a cash payout of $27.6 million.

May 14 NC Education Lottery results

The May 14 Cash 5 winning numbers were 4, 5, 19, 23 and 29. A ticket sold in Charlotte matched all five balls to earn the $1,159,355 top prize.

The May 14 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 9, 27, 43, 44 and 48, with a Lucky Ball number of 9. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 0, 0, 5 and 8, with a Fireball number of 7.

Evening: 0, 4, 5 and 9, with a Fireball number of 7. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 3, 1 and 5, with a Fireball number of 6.

Evening: 9, 1 and 6, with a Fireball number of 9. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Mega Millions, NC Education Lottery numbers May 14