Mega Millions numbers for Friday, April 26, a $228 million jackpot

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, April 23, drawing for $202 million, the grand prize shot up to a cool $228 million for Friday, April 26. The cash option was $102.5 million. Friday numbers were 15-23-53-57-61 and the Mega Ball was 9. Megaplier was 3x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

Tuesday numbers were 11-17-33-39-43 and the Mega Ball was 14. Megaplier was 4x.

While the drawing resulted in another rollover, it wasn’t all bad news: Two Florida tickets won $1 million for matching five numbers. They were purchased at Presidente Supermarket, 2199 NW 36th St., Miami, and Circle K, 101 Buena Ventura Blvd., Kissimmee.

The Friday, April 19, drawing wasn’t all bad news either: One Florida ticket matched five numbers for a $1 million prize with these winning numbers: 19-30-34-46-58 and the Mega Ball was 3. The Megaplier 3x.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, March 29, after someone in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, March 25, drawing for $1.13 billion. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

