Mega Millions numbers drawn for fourth largest jackpot in game's history

A Mega Millions sign is pictured in a store in New York City, New York, U.S., January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Mega Millions numbers were drawn on Friday for estimated an $450 million jackpot, the fourth largest jackpot prize in the game's history, according to the California Lottery.

The numbers drawn were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, 10.

The prize is the reported to be the 11th largest in U.S. lottery history, but no winners were immediately announced.





