Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in New Jersey wins $1.13 billion jackpot

It’s greener than ever in the Garden State.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey matched all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball pulled Tuesday night, landing one lucky lotto participant a $1.13 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and Mega Ball 4.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot run.”

The massive jackpot, the first claimed in 2024, is the fifth largest ever doled out by Mega Millions, according to the lottery. It comes with a lump-sum cash option estimated to be worth around $525.8 million.

The biggest pot in Mega Millions history, a whopping $1.602 billion, was won in August of last year. The winning ticket was purchased in Neptune, Fla.

Another “thirteen tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize” of $1 million, Mega Millions said of the recent drawing. “One, sold in New York, is worth $2 million, because it included the optional Megaplier.”

The other winning tickets were purchased in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Before Tuesday, there had been 31 drawings without a big winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on Dec. 8, 2023, when a pair of California players split a pot of $394 million. They each purchased their winning tickets at the same Los Angeles gas station.