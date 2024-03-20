Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Suffolk wins $1 million

A lottery ticket sold at Joe’s Kwik Marts in Suffolk contained five winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, marking a $1 million win for the buyer.

According to an announcement from Virginia Lottery, 66,548 tickets bought in the Commonwealth won prizes ranging from $2 up to $1 million. While none of the tickets won the full prize of $893 million, four tickets across the country contained the first five numbers: 24-46-49-62-66.

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306, and the store where it sells wins a $10,000 bonus.

At this time, the Suffolk ticket has not been claimed, and whoever owns it has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The Virginia Lottery is encouraging the owner to immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The jackpot for this Friday’s Mega Millions drawing grows to an estimated $977 million.

