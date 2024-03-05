Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million

An NYC store display announces the news that the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has reached $650 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 5 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million as it heads into Tuesday night's drawing at 11 p.m. EDT.

For whoever might become a lucky winner, the jackpot can be claimed in installments or in a single payment, known as "cash value."

Tuesday's potential $650 million jackpot has a $308.6 million cash value.

During last Friday's drawing, no ticket matched the winning numbers of 15, 33, 37, 55 61, and 24 for the Mega Ball.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was in December, when a ticket purchased in California won the $395 million prize.

A customer makes a lottery purchase as a display at a store in New York City shows the Mega Millions jackpot at $650 million dollars on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI