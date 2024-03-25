Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion for 6th time ever: When is the next lottery drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot finally topped $1 billion after months of growing steadily, now the fifth-largest prize in the game's history.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash value of $528.8 million after there were no winners in Friday's drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot wince December 2023, when two tickets in California shared the $394 million prize. The largest jackpot ever won in the Mega Millions lottery was in August 2023, when a single ticket won the $1.602 billion prize out of Neptune Beach, Florida.

With the current jackpot, the Mega Millions has now exceeded $1 billion six times.

Ready to try your luck and win big? Here's what to know about the upcoming Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held in Atlanta every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

The next drawing will be March 26.

Meanwhile, the next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with a jackpot of $800 million.

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Friday, March 22, drawing were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44. The Mega Ball was 16 and the Megaplier was 3X.

While there were no overall jackpot winners from Friday's drawing, there was a Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Virginia and March 5 winners in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.1 billion

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, casinos and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion for 6th time ever