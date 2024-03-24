Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion. What to know about the next drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot prize hit $1.1 billion, the eighth largest prize in history, and remains unclaimed after the Friday drawing.

For those hoping to win the $1.1 billion jackpot, or a cash prize of $525.8 million, the next drawing is Tuesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

Lottery players can buy their tickets for the Tuesday drawing until 6:59 p.m. Arizona time, according to the Arizona lottery's website.

During the most recent drawing Friday, the winning numbers were 3, 8, 31, 35, 44, and the Mega Ball was 16 with a 3x Megaplier. While no one claimed the jackpot, there were Match 5 winners in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas that took home $1 million, and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Virginia that took home $3 million.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at a local gas station, convenience store or grocery store for $2, or a dollar more with the addition of a Megaplier.

Watch the Mega Millions live stream Tuesday to find out if you hit the jackpot or check to see if you have any unclaimed winning numbers at MegaMillions.com. Winners of any prize amount have up to 180 days to claim their cash.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion. What to know